Howard N. Taylor, 90, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s and heart disease.
He was born on Dec. 26, 1929 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Mary (Bennett) Taylor.
A full obituary will run in a later edition of the newspaper. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pennsylvania.
Friends and family may call from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania. Due to CDC guidelines the funeral services will be private.
(For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
