Hunter Wesley Phillip Foust, 15, of 859 Flanagan Road, Wyalusing, PA died Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Hunter was born in Towanda, PA on March 5, 2008, the son of Angel Bailey and Rodney Eugene Foust and had completed the 8th grade at Northeast Bradford High School. Hunter loved doing all things associated with the outdoors especially hunting, fishing, and camping. He was extremely talented at working on all types of equipment and machinery and loved operating anything related to off-road use. Hunter will be fondly remembered for his willingness to help others.
Hunter is survived by his parents, Angel Bailey and Rodney Eugene Foust, siblings, Mason, Tashia, Ciara, and Kylee, maternal grandparents, Fred and Debbie Bailey, paternal grandfather, Rod Foust, aunts, Candi Bailey, Kristy Foust, and Kristine Laforet, uncle, David Laforet, his extended family, “grampa” Lynn Elliott, Steve and Debbie Benjamin, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
Hunter was predeceased by his paternal grandmother, Cindy Schrimp.
The family will receive friends Saturday evening, May 13, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
