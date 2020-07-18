Ida L. Scrivens, 87, of Athens, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Friday, July 17, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 26, 1932 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Marvin Henry and Laura May (Frantz) Gilbert.
Ida graduated from Sayre High School and was the Head Majorette during her high school years. When her son Raymond was in school, she loved watching him play in his high school sporting events. She enjoyed attending the Sayre High School football games.
Ida’s home was always open to friends and family. She enjoyed being outdoors in the sun, attending the Bloomsburg Fair, and loved roller skating at the Keystone Roller Rink. She was a member of the Friendship Club.
She is predeceased by her husband, Raymond A. Scrivens Sr.; brothers and sisters; good friend, Jack Ackerman; and close friend, Daniel Hickey.
Ida is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Raymond and Donna Scrivens Jr. of Athens, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Jesse and Brittany Scrivens of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jeremy Scrivens of Athens, Pennsylvania; former granddaughter-in-law, Susan Scrivens of St. Peters, Missouri; great-grandchildren, Paityn and Brooklyn. She is also survived by her siblings, William Gilbert of Syracuse, New York; great-nieces, Lisa Spear and significant other, Jeanine Kirk and Carla Argro and husband, Mark; great-nephew, Carl Chapman; great-great-niece, Carsel Webb; great-great-nephew, Jerome Webb; and many other nieces and nephews; and good friend, Diane Ackerman.
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main St., Athens, Pennsylvania.
For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
