Mr. Ignacy Dabek Sr., age 71, of Wyalusing, Terry Twp., PA, passed away peacefully on early Thursday morning, March 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
Ignacy was born on June 3, 1949, in Tailfingen, Germany, a son of the late Ignacy & Katherine Martiniec Dabek. He graduated from Bridgewater West High School, Bridgewater, NJ, and a member of the class of 1967. He married the former Joanne Roberta Bouse on Dec. 6, 1975, and the enjoyed almost 30 years of marriage before her sudden passing on Sept. 14, 2005. Ignacy and Joanne moved to make their home in Wyalusing in 1990.
He worked his career as an industrial welder and retired from 3M as a machine operator.
Ignacy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed motorsports, especially NASCAR. He liked aviation, being in the outdoors, and fishing and boating. He was a charter member of the Raritan Moose Lodge 1965, in Raritan, NJ.
Surviving: companion of 11 years, Alberta Miller, Wyalusing, PA, sons, Robert (Rosibel) Dabek, Washington, NJ, Ignacy (fiancé Jaqueline Innes) Dabek Jr., Manville, NJ, Eric Dabek, Bound Brook, NJ, David Miller, Montrose, PA; daughters, Jennifer Shenise, Forest City, PA, Brooke Miller, Glenwood, MD, Diane Miller , Clifford Twp., PA; brothers, Ed (Heidi) Dabek, Flemington, NJ, John Dabek, Bridgewater, NJ; sister, Elizabeth (Paul) Vella Boylston, MA; grandchildren: Liam and Kyle Shenise, Amber, Deanna, Ryan, and Arianna Dabek. Four great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA.
