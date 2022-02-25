Imogene Coldiron Paris, 83, passed away on Tuesday February 22, 2022, at the Sayre Health Care Center in Sayre, PA. She was the daughter of Otto G. Coldiron and Addie May Middleton, both of whom predeceased her.
Imogene was born December 15, 1938, in Stewart County, TN. The 334-acre dairy farm was located 7500 feet along the Tennessee River. The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) notified the family in early 1942 that much of the farm was going to be flooded to establish the “Land Between the Lakes” recreation area. As a result of this public domain action, the family relocated to a dairy farm near East Smithfield, PA in December of 1942 when Imogene was 4 years old. She lived a very happy childhood in East Smithfield with her parents and seven siblings. Imogene graduated from SRU High School in East Smithfield, PA with the class of 1957.
Imogene married the love of her life, Rexford L. Paris, on May 16, 1959, in East Smithfield, PA. The couple lived in Kansas while Rex served in the U.S. Army. Upon returning to East Smithfield, Imogene and Rex lived in East Smithfield for a short time before settling in South Waverly, PA. The couple enjoyed 58 years of happiness together.
Imogene was employed by the Robert Packer Hospital where she served as an office secretary for Dr. John Hinsman. She later became a stay-at-home mother as she and Rex lovingly raised their son William. In the late 1970s, Imogene was a very active room mother for William’s classes at the South Waverly Elementary School in South Waverly, PA, as well as the Den Mother for his Cub Scout Pack. Imogene was a very active member of the First Baptist Church of Waverly, NY. While at First Baptist Church, she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Deaconess, Youth Leader, as well as on other various boards and committees within the church.
Imogene loved her family beyond measure. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to get together with her brothers and sisters and their families in various locations across the United States. Imogene absolutely adored her 2 grandchildren, Courtney and Brandon. She was always in attendance at their school, church and community activities, showing her love and support as much as she could.
In addition to her parents, Imogene was preceded in death by her husband Rexford L. Paris, two brothers who dies as infants, brothers Clarence Coldiron, Clifford Coldiron, and Paul Coldiron, Hayward Codliron, sister Helen Geneva Duggan, brother-in-law Robert Duggan, sisters-in-law Theresa Coldiron, Patricia Locher Coldiron, Shirley Plaisted Coldiron, and Dorothy Paris.
She is survived by her son William (Michelle) Paris of Sayre, PA, granddaughter Courtney Paris and grandson Brandon Paris, both of Sayre, PA. She is also survived by her brothers Charles Coldiron of Warren, PA, Otto Coldiron, Jr. of Massaryktown, FL, and Karl (Donna) Coldiron of Horseheads, NY, her sister Juanita (David) May of East Smithfield, PA, and her sister-in-law Joan Coldiron of Mesquite, TX, brothers-in-law Robert Paris of Grover, PA, Allen (Bonnie) Paris, of Burlington Township, PA, Larry (Sheryl) Paris, of Smithfield Township, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Imogene is now finally at peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She is now rejoicing with the angels and is overjoyed to be reunited with her beloved husband, family and friends who preceeded her. She no doubt regrets not being able to say goodbye to her loving family and friends that she leaves behind but looks forward to seeing them again at the grand reunion.
A time of visitation will be held at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. on Thursday March 3, 2022, from 10:00am to 12:00pm with a service at 12:00pm with the Rev. Steve Dygert officiating. Burial will follow at Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made in Imogene’s name to First Baptist Church, 25 Tioga St., Waverly, NY 14892, Sayre Health Care, 151 Keefer Lane, Sayre, PA 18840, or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848
A special thanks to the entire staff of Sayre Health Care Center and Guthrie Hospice for the love and care you provided to Imogene.
