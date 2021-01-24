Ina Elizabeth Mount Simons, 82, of Towanda, passed away peacefully Friday evening, Jan. 22, 2021 at home. Ina was born in Towanda, on Nov. 20, 1938 a daughter of Frederick Tyler Mount and Ina W. Richley Mount. She attended school in Powell, and was a graduate of Towanda High School with the Class of 1955. Following high school, Ina was employed by the Towanda High School Administration Office and was later employed by Henry Dunn Insurance in Towanda. On Nov. 24, 1956, Ina married Donald J. Simons at the North Towanda United Methodist Church. She assisted her husband in the operation of Towanda Aviation at the Towanda airport for many years and was later employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda from 1985 until her retirement in 1996. Ina attended the Independent Baptist Church in Towanda. Her family was the joy of her life. Ina and Don enjoyed watching their grandchildren play baseball and softball during their Little League, high school and college careers always putting forth their best effort to attend every event. Ina and Don enjoyed camping and fishing for many years. Ina was an avid reader and enjoyed birdwatching and antiques.
Ina is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Wayne Lent with whom she resided, grandchildren, Gregory (Ashley) Lent and their children, Lennox and Beckett; Michelle (Sean) Thibodeault and their children, Adilynn, Jameson and Craighton; Michael Allen and children, Isabelle, Issaiah, Clare, Caleb and Matthew Allen, Kaitlyn Smith; Rex Allen Jr and children, Rex Allen III., and Mark Allen; William “Bill” (Marisa) Allen; Jason Allen; sisters, Patricia Dunham and Charlotte (John) Sibly, several nieces and nephews, special friend and caregiver, Tina Comstock. In addition to her parents, Ina was predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Donald J. Simons on June 9, 2000, daughter, Elizabeth J. “Beth” Allen on January 5, 2017, son-in-law, Rex W. “Chippy” Allen Sr. on October 11, 2008, sister, Geraldine Ward, half-brother, Frederick Mount, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Anna May and Glenn Roberts, brothers-in-law, B. Clark Simons, Thomas Simons, Donald Dunham, and Robert Ward.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in memory of Ina Elizabeth Mount Simons.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
