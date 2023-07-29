Iola Jesse (Karpauitz) Cragle, lovingly known as Nana, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2023, in Towanda, PA. Iola was born on May 28, 1930, in LeRaysville, PA, to her parents Joseph and Ruie Karpauitz, she led a life filled with love, generosity, and faith.
Iola graduated from LeRaysville High School in 1948 and furthered her education at Ridley Lowell Business School. Her professional journey began as a stenographer and switchboard operator for the PA State Highway Department, a role she served for two years. Iola then dedicated 28 years of her life to the Northeast Bradford Jr & Sr High School, serving as a secretary to several principals. Her dedication and hard work were evident in the way she often recalled the days of using shorthand, before computers were prevalent.
An avid sports fan, Iola had a special place in her heart for the Dodger Baseball team. She loved to show her support to the kids at Northeast Bradford, often seen in the bleachers at various sporting events. Her community involvement extended beyond sports as she was an active member of the Rome Presbyterian Church and the VFW 6824 Woman’s Auxiliary.
Her grandchildren, who lovingly named her Nana, held a special place in her heart. Nana and Papa, as she and Bob were affectionately known, were always there to pick up grandchildren from sporting events and practices. They enjoyed traveling and took great pride in their grandchildren’s accomplishments. Iola was a pillar of strength and support in her family, always there to offer love and encouragement.
In her later years, Iola moved to the Guthrie Towanda Personal Care Home in 2019, where she made many friends and received great care. She passed away at the Towanda Hospital with her loving family by her side.
On August 31, 1951 she married her loving husband Robert E. Cragle in a double wedding ceremony at the Towanda Methodist parsonage along with Marg and Forrest Hicks.
Iola’s life was rich with love for family and community. She will be greatly missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Yvonne Cragle; son-in-law, James Philippi; sister-in-law, Dawn Karpauitz, survive her. She was a proud grandmother to Delphine (Nate) Dewing, Michael Cragle, Tyler (Grettel) Cragle, Jamie (Maggie) Philippi, Lacey Philippi, Christy (Don) Meyer, and Mary (Mitch) Brown. Iola also leaves behind a legacy of great-grandchildren who will cherish her memory: Mikayla (Garrett) Knadle, Jehiel (Jenna) Dewing, Joellyn Dewing, Creed Dewing, Levi Dewing, Jesse Dewing, Tye Dewing, Callie Cragle, Lex Cragle, Kaden Watson and Calvin Philippi. Her great-great-grandchildren who, proudly made the fifth generation: Noble and Louis Dewing, Conrad and Daisy Jane Knadle; along with many special nieces and nephews who visited and helped with her care. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Cragle; her parents, Joseph and Ruie Karpauitz; her daughter Caren Philippi; and her many siblings and their spouses: Lena (Elmer) Bolton, Anna (Harold) Groover, Alice (Fred) Dougherty, Arena (Harold) Snedeker, Verna (John) Russell, Anthony (Betty) Cragle, Ralph Cragle, Ross (Iva) Cragle, her sister Betty (Raymond) Allis, her brothers and sisters-in-law: Robert (Esther) Karpauitz, Donald Karpauitz and John Karpauitz.
Iola’s life embodied the words of Mother Teresa, “Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier.” Her loving, generous, and faith-filled spirit touched everyone she met. Her life was a testament to the power of love, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire her family and all who knew her. Iola Cragle will be greatly missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of those she loved.
A gathering and period of visitation to remember the special gift Iola was to all of us will be held on Saturday, August 5th from 11 – 12 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of her life will follow at 12 pm with Ed O’Connor officiating. Iola will be laid to rest next to her devoted husband Bob in the Darling Cemetery. A luncheon will follow at the pond. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those unable to attend, may watch the livestream of her service at:
https://my.gather.app/remember/iola-cragle-2023
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Darling Cemetery, Darling Cemetery
c/o Mrs. Donna Wheaton, 167 Guernseyhil Lane, Rome, PA 18837 or the Northeast Bradford Education Foundation, 526 Panther Lane, Rome, PA 18837 in loving memory of Iola Jesse (Karpauitz) Cragle.
