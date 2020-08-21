“Those we love can never be more than a thought away, for as long as there’s a memory they live in our hearts to stay.” Iona “Betty” May Mosher Green, 93, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Aug. 18, 2020 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Betty was born Feb. 21, 1927 in Owego, New York, daughter of the late Arthur and Alice Chaffee Mosher. She attended school in Towanda. On Feb. 26, 1946, she married William Green Sr. and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage prior to his passing on March 14, 2019. Betty and William raised five children together. In earlier years, Betty was employed by Sayre Lingerie and the Towanda Motel. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, baking, and loved to play the games of Dominoes and Skip-Bo. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren attending their school programs and sporting events.
Betty is survived by her children, Alice Hutchings (Bob Dixon), William Green Jr. (Kay), Arthur Green (Linda), and Dale Green; sisters, Mary Green of Rome, and Marzetta Trumball of Waverly, New York; brother, Frederick of Oklahoma; sister-in-laws, Gloria Mosher, Valois, New York, Ruth Liguori, Florida, Mary Louise Sullivan, Towanda; grandchildren, Brian, Chris and Scott Hutchings, Michele Barbour, Stacey Wilcox, Wendy Alderfer, Lisa Green-Preston, Nicole Secules, Todd Green, Michael and Brad Green, Tina and Travis Green; step-grandchildren, Michael and JJ Ackley; 39 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, William; her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Rusty Hollenback; her granddaughter, Julie Neville; her brothers, Everald, Willard, and Alfred Mosher; and sister, Barthilda Rosenberger.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, with Reverend Bob Martin officiating. The family will receive family and friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bradford County Memorial Park following the service.
Contributions in Betty’s memory may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
