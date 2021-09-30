Ira J. Haire, 81, of Belleville, PA, formerly long-time resident of Canton, went home to Jesus on Monday afternoon, September 27, 2021. Ira was born April 10, 1940 in New Brighton, PA to the late Leonard and Hazel (Walton) Haire. He graduated from Beaver Falls High School in 1958. Ira married the former Joyce Twichell on August 26, 1961 in Willow Grove, PA. Together they were blessed with 60 years and raised two children.
Ira enjoyed restoring his 1921 Buick and helping and volunteering at Church work camps. He was a former member of the North Street Community Church in Canton and now at Locust Grove Mennonite Church in Belleville.
Surviving Ira is his wife Joyce (Twichell) Haire, children; Sandee Crawford of York, PA and Lee (Shon) Haire of Orlando, FL and his grandchildren; Jessica (Jon) Garza and Carmen Haire.
In keeping with Ira’s wishes there will no services. In lieu of flowers, his family suggests memorial donations in Mr. Ira Haire’s name to the Mennonite Disaster Services, 583 Airport Rd. Lititz, PA 17543.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton, PA is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
