Irene Ann Fiore, age 88, of Browntown, (formerly of Scranton) passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at her daughter’s home where she had been residing for the last three years.
Irene was born on Feb. 20, 1932 in Simpson, the daughter of the late Michael and Johanna Mihalik. She attended Fell Township High School in Simpson.
She married Michael J. Fiore, Sr. on Aug. 22, 1949 and together they celebrated 60 years of marriage until his passing on June 22, 2010.
Irene was employed as a Seamstress at DIC in the Petersburg Section of Scranton. She was also employed with Marywood University in the Housekeeping Department.
She was a member of the St. Rocco’s Church in Scranton, for many years and became a member of the Calvary Chapel in Browntown, after moving in with her daughter. Irene was a very helpful person. She loved to take care of her children and grandchildren. Her family was her life.
Irene is survived by her children and spouses, Michael J. Fiore, Jr. (Tina) of Gouldsboro, PA, David J. Fiore (Debbie) of Throop, PA, and Debra Fiore Millard (Isaac) of Browntown, PA; her grandchildren, Brooke and Mia Fiore of Throop, PA and Victoria Fiore of Scranton, PA; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Mihalik of Moosic, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings and spouses, Jayne Garnecki (Frank), Mary Scotchlas (John), Andy Mihalik, and Michael Mihalik (Rose).
A Funeral Service for Irene will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 12 noon from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, with Pastor John McAndrew of the Calvary Chapel officiating. Interment will follow at the Holy Family Cemetery in Throop, PA. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date after the new year at the Calvary Chapel.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all friends and family who attend the visitation and service at the funeral home will be required to wear face protection.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Irene’s name to the Calvary Chapel Well Fund, 44936 US 6, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.