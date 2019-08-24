Irene Elizabeth Biddle Matson, 99, of Alba, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. Born Nov. 10, 1919 in Elmira, New York, she was the daughter of Bly and Mae (Loomis) Biddle. She graduated Canton High School with the class of 1937. After graduation Irene was employed at the former Preston’s store in Canton. She was introduced by friends to Robert Matson, and they were married Oct. 20, 1940. They shared 66 years of marriage until Bob’s passing on May 26, 2006. After raising her children Irene worked for many years at the First National Bank of Canton, retiring in 1984. She was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Alba where she served as a deaconess.
Irene is survived by her children, Gordon (and Sidney) Matson and Elaine Matson, all of Alba; sister-in-law, Linda (and Charles) Thomas of Ridley Park, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Chris (and Linda) Matson of St. Augustine, Florida, Lisa (and Mitch) Belawski of Canton, Beth (and Anthony Brown) of Mt. Pocono, and George (and Angie) Matson of Liberty; step-grandchildren, Jim (and Kelli) Watkins of Indianapolis, Indiana, Shelly (and Rod) Sherwood of Lowman, New York; 10 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Herman and Dean, and sister, Ida; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wesley (Todd) and Phyllis (Posie) Matson, Laurence and Johan Matson and John and Evelyn Matson.
In keeping with Irene’s wishes services will be private. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com).
