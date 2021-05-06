Irene Helen Cornell Hall, 78, of Avon Park, Fl., passed away on April 18, 2021 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 59 years, Ronald Theodore Hall; her daughter, Cheryl Ann Searfoss; grandchildren, Ryan (Kristen) Searfoss, Heather Wilcox, and Timothy Hall; great-grandchildren, Noelle, Meeah, Ethynn, Eris, Hera and Ajax; brothers Robert Cornell and Richard Cornell; sister-in-law, Susan Hall White, and special friend, ‘Miss Lee’ Martin.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents Clyde and Helen Cornell, son Timothy Hall, and brother Clyde Cornell, Jr. She also grieved for her beloved cat, Drifter.
Irene was born on May 11,1942 in Hornell, N.Y. She attended school in Corning, N.Y. where she demonstrated musical talent and learned to play the violin. After graduation, Irene married the love of her life, Ron. Together they resided in the Towanda, area for 32 years. During this time, Irene owned and operated Hall’s Restaurant. She also worked for several years at E. I. Dupont. Upon retirement, Irene and Ron moved to Avon Park, Fl.
Throughout their years together, Irene and Ron enjoyed camping and fishing. They especially enjoyed collecting shells and made many unique craft projects for local shows. Her creativity was obvious to anyone who knew her. Irene was a talented painter, with emphasis on lighthouse scenes. She was also an avid quilter who made several theme-oriented quilts for her family and friends. Plants were another passion, especially growing orchids.
Irene will rest peacefully in the Franklindale Cemetery in Franklindale. At her request, there will be no services.
