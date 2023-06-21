Mrs. Iris Navarro, age 92, of Herrickville, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Monday morning, June 19, 2023, in the comfort of her home.
Iris, also known as Mom, Grandma, and Silly Grandma was born on March 10, 1931, in a small town in Yauco, Puerto Rico, one of 13 children born to the late Monserrate and Angela Mendez Sanchez. Iris and several of her siblings moved to New York City. While in New York City she met and later married Joseph Navarro and together they raised six children in Bronx, NY. Later Iris and Joseph moved their family to their vacation home in Rummerfield, Wyalusing, PA, while Joseph continued to work in Manhattan. This is where their seventh child was born.
Iris became the sole parent for the family in 1976 when Joseph passed away. All seven children went through the Wyalusing public school system and achieved honors in music, academics, and sports. As difficult as it was she was able to send all her children to college and university. Iris did this willingly and lovingly. She taught her family that a sense of humor was important. Her sense of humor would take you by surprise and have you bent over in laughter.
She loved board games, word puzzles, and was infatuated with small wind-up toys. She was known for her chocolate chip cookies, brownies, zucchini bread, and rice and beans. She was greatly loved and loved her community. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. Her beautiful smile and love of her seven children, ten grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren will keep a smile on all our faces.
Surviving:
Six children and their spouses:
Carlos Navarro Kennett Square, PA
Daniel Navarro Seattle, WA
Janet Aeppli Herrickville, PA
Jenny and Jeff Osborne Gilbertsville, PA
Margie Navarro and Joseph Dymond Duncansville, PA
Marina Navarro and Brad Peiper Kennett Square, PA
Iris is also survived by a daughter-in-love, Vicki Brink and grandchildren: Roland (Kati) Aeppli Jr., Jaime (Craig) Koch, Kelly (Bobby) Brown, Kevin (Stephanie) Aeppli, Melinda (Jack) Coates, Monique (Brian) Patton, Ryan Osborne, Katherine (Andrew) Maxwell, Matthew (Ali) Lewis, and Aiden Navarro. And her great grandchildren, Jaydon Patton, Carter Brown, Nolan Aeppli, Cooper Brown, Julia Reilly, Kasen Aeppli, Madalyn Aeppli, Adam Koch, Semaja Aeppli, and Karysa Aeppli.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a son Roberto Navarro on November 5, 1989, a son-in-law Roland B. Aeppli Sr. on August 13, 2015, and by an infant great granddaughter Jeslyn Rose Aeppli on December 16, 2002, and by all of her twelve siblings.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 1:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with Pastor Jason Laudermilch of the Herrickville Wesleyan Church officiating. Interment will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the start of the service at 1:00 PM.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Herrickville Wesleyan Church, 127 Lent Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
