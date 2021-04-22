Irma E. (Mason) Chapman, 87, of East Troy, PA, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday April 20, 2021, while surrounded by the love of her family. Irma Ernestine was born to the late Silas and Lucinda (Dunbar) Mason on Sept. 24, 1933 in Canton Township. She attended the Rome High School and was a graduate of the class of 1951. On June 17, 1951 she married the late Edward Chapman. They shared 37 years of marriage before his passing in 1989.
Irma loved to be around her family in any capacity; as long as they were together, she was happy. She was a member of the Gillett Baptist Church as well as the East Troy Methodist Church. Irma was a member of the Gillett Lions Club for nineteen years. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, sewing, reading, puzzles, playing cards, growing flowers and gardening.
Irma is survived by her children; Donna (Randy) Morgan, Linda (Keith) Gleason both of Troy, Shelia (Charles) Zurn, Connie (Del) Knapp both of Gillett, Dennis (Megan) Chapman of Lawrenceville, siblings; Adeline Payne, Mildred Bristol, Martin (Margaret) Mason, and Norma Elvidge. Irma was the proud grandmother to fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild, and was loved by her many nieces and nephews.
Irma was predeceased by her loving husband; Edward Chapman, son; Douglas, daughter; June, sister; Florence (Lealand) Keneller, brothers in law; Francis McCormik, Stewart Bristol, and William Elvidge.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her granddaughter Renee for the love and care she has given throughout her time of need.
Calling hours will be from 11 to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the East Troy Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Josh Yorks officiating. Burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park Cemetery. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
