Mrs. Irma G. Bendt Wilhelm, age 103, formerly of New Albany, PA, Brooklyn, NY, and Sayre, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, February 20, 2022, at the Bradford County Manor.
Irma was born on June 27, 1918, in Germany a daughter of the late Herman and Marie Friar Bendt. She came to the United States at the age of 8 and lived in Wilkes-Barre during her early life. In 1930, her father purchased a farm in New Albany, PA. She walked to school in Overton and received a perfect attendance in her final year. She recently was honored by the State of Pennsylvania with a proclamation by State Representative Tina Pickett.
She married Frederick C. Wilhelm in Brooklyn, NY, on March 31, 1940. They enjoyed over 58 years of marriage before his passing on July 2, 1998.
Irma enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, camping, gardening and spending time with her children.
Surviving:
Son:
Frederick H. Wilhelm Jr., Croton-on-Hudson, NY
Son-in-law:
Robert Nelson, Chesapeake, VA
Two granddaughters:
Kim Nelson Haughey
Claire Nelson Gallagher
Two great grandchildren:
Paige Gallagher
Kyle Gallagher
She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband she was predeceased by a daughter, Louise Wilhelm Nelson on April 26, 2021, two sisters: Meta Ann Marie Bendt Chilson, on March 12, 2014, Giesela B. Robinson, on March 24, 2021, a brother, William H. Bendt on March 11, 1998, and two brothers-in-law: Charles F. Chilson on February 3, 1991, and Martin L. Robinson on April 19, 2015 and a sister-in-law, Katharine C. Bendt, on April 9, 2021.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, February 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hatch Hill Cemetery, New Albany, PA. Friends and family may call from 10:00 AM to the time of the service.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA 18614.
