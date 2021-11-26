Iver Lloyd Jones, LCDR, USN, Retired, passed away on Oct. 14, 2021 at the age of 93.
He was born in LeRaysville, Pennsylvania, the son of Lloyd and Anna Anderson Jones. He served 26.5 years in the United States Navy. Iver was a member and Deacon of Kempsville Baptist Church, Military Officers of America, and Gideon International.
He is predeceased by his wife, Doris L. Jones; his wife, Marie Jones; son, Dennis I. Jones; step-son, Jerry White; great-grandson, Triston “TJ” Lynch; and sister, Iantha Jones.
Iver is survived by his sister, Patricia Burlington of Warren Center, Pennsylvania; his step-son Alfred White (Debby); daughter-in-law, Jane Jones; grandchildren, Paul Thomas Jones (Lisa), Sarah Reynolds (Ben), Rebekah Lynch (Jay), Elisabeth White, Barbara Hartman (Clay); 10 great-grandchildren; nephew, Rev. Thomas Iver (Rosie) Burlington of LeRaysville; and niece Bonnie Iantha Burlington (Gerald) Abell of Warren Center.
In October, the family received friends at the Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake and celebrated his life with a memorial service at Kempsville Baptist Church. Dr. Kelly Burris officiated.
Iver will be privately laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideon Memorial Bible Plan Norfolk Gideon Camp Box 12271, Norfolk, VA 23541.
Please visit his book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
