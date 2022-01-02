J. Blake Saxon, 67, of Rome, PA passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. “Blake” as he was known by his family and friends was born in Towanda, PA on February 26, 1954, the son of Max Saxon and Gladys Steffen Saxon. He was a graduate of Towanda Area High School and was employed by E.I. DuPont in Towanda for over 30 years until his retirement. Blake loved spending time with his grandchildren, working in his garage, and helping others.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Fessenden Saxon, children, Shon (Kristene) Saxon, Todd Saxon,
grandchildren, Gunnar Saxon, Dylan and Christina Saxon, Blake and Becky Saxon, great grandchildren, Elliana “Ellie” Saxon, Zayden “Zay” Saxon, Sophia Owen, Shayla “Noodle” Owen, Spencer “Bucky” Owen,
siblings, Jesse Saxon, Clara and Robert May, David and Connie Saxon, Molly and Roger Conklin, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Clara and Ross Hugo, Freeman and Deanna Fessenden, Gary and Roxanne Fessenden, Leonard Fessenden, Randy Smith and Linda Arnold, several nieces, nephews, cousins, family friends, Alysia DeNault and Chad Roberts, Cheyenne Mahoney, and Cory Mahoney.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA.
Interment will be in the Wysox Cemetery, Wysox, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.