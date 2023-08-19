J. Edward Bronson, 79, of Troy Township, passed away on Monday, August 15, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital surrounded by loving family members. Ed, as he was affectionately known, was born April 26, 1944, in Troy, son of the late Jeff and Cora (Cornish) Bronson. He was a graduate of Troy Area Schools. Ed married Jean Marie Allen on August 8, 1965, in the Troy Baptist Church. He and Jean were soulmates in the truest sense of the word, always together, rarely seeing one without the other. Ed was preceded in death by Jean, two years to the day, on August 15, 2021, after 56 years of loving and devoted marriage.
Ed grew up working on the family dairy farm and took over leadership of Bronson Farm after the passing of his father in 1991. He, and his wife Jean, also took over operation of Bronson Bussing Company at that time. Ed and Jean also created, and successfully operated, Bronson Construction Company for many years.
Ed also had a love of all things western in nature. He raised and cared for horses throughout his life. He also enjoyed dressing in western style clothing from childhood through adulthood. He was truly a cowboy at heart rarely seen without his boots and cowboy hat. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed deer hunting and his many back country, big game hunting trips with friends to Colorado, Wyoming and Canada. In his later years his weapon of choice became a camera. He developed a love for photographing wildlife. He and Jean became frequent visitors to Benzette, PA to view and photograph elk. Travel was also a high priority with Ed and Jean taking many trips to all parts of the United States as well as Canada and Mexico.
Surviving are: Sisters Marjorie Brotzman of Peckville, PA and Jean Yard (Warren Schrepple) of Troy, PA. Brother-in-Law Alton Allen of Jacksonville, FL and Sister-in-Law Cindy Warner of Butler, PA. Also Surviving are Nieces and Nephews Sherri Brotzman, Greg Brotzman, Jennifer Brotzman Ferguson, Jeff Streby, Mike Losey, Scott Losey, Cora Birdsall Williams, Billy Birdsall, Mary Birdsall Tuttle, Vicky Birdsall, Barb Napp, Deb Rineer, Dave Cook, Tony Warner and Gerry Warner. Dear Friends Gary Elvidge, Al Baldwin, Charles Woodard, Jack and Deb Bennett as well as many other caring and loving friends too numerous to list but you know who you are.
Besides his parents, Ed was predeceased by his loving wife Jean Allen Bronson, Siblings Paul Losey, Doris Warden, Myra Cook and special niece Hazel Birdsall.
The family would like to thank Troy Pro Care/Pivot Physical Therapy staff for their exceptional care and treatment, Robert Packer Hospital ICU Staff/Palliative Care and Special Home Caregiver Renee Belawske.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. A celebration of Ed’s life will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. A private burial will be held in the Hilton Cemetery at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Ed’s memory be made to: BREAST CANCER RESEARCH FOUNDATION 28 WEST 44th ST SUITE 609, NEW YORK NEW YORK 10036, or to a Charity of your choice. Please visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com to share a memory of Ed or to leave a condolence for his family.
