J. Edward Sick, age 80, lifelong resident of Dushore, PA, passed away on early Tuesday morning, February 14, 2023.
Ed was born on April 16, 1942, the oldest child of the late Joseph James & Elizabeth Anastasia McMahon Sick. He graduated from St. Basil’s High School, a member of the class of 1960. He began working for Esperia Stortini in high school, at the Acme Market in Dushore, PA. He moved with the Acme to Towanda, and Canton, and retired after 40 years of service.
Ed married the former Frances Mahoney of Towanda, PA, on June 10, 1961. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary last June.
Ed was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, and was a past officer in the Holy Name Society, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He played basketball in high school and later was the pitcher for local softball teams. He also bowled with the Holy Name League in Towanda for many years. When his children were young he coached Little League for 10 years. Ed joined the Dushore Fire Co. in 1969, and served as an active member until 1985. He also served as the Mayor of Dushore Borough for two terms. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and also enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving: Loving and devoted wife, Frances (at home); Son and daughter-in-law, Patrick M. and Katherine Sick of Hixson, TN; Daughter and son-in-law Suellen and Roger Tracey of Canton; Grandchildren Bridget and Troy Eason, III of Kinston, NC; Anja Hunter Sick of Hixson, TN; Brother and sister-in-law: Gerald A. and Clara Sick of Mildred, PA; Brother-in-law: Abraham Goodyear of Dushore. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by a son, James Edward Sick, on July 28, 1981; sister, Elizabeth “Bettyann” Sick Goodyear, on May 8, 2020; and two brothers: Wayne Hugh Sick, on April 29, 2005, and Thomas J. Sick, on January 1, 2010.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, PA, with the Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the Dushore Ambulance Assn., PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614, or St. Basil’s Church, PO Box 307, Dushore, PA 18614.
