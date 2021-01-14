J. Richard “Dick” Kenyon, 84 of Farmers Valley, PA passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of Shirley A. (Lawrence) Kenyon. The couple married October 13, 1957 and had 63 happy years together. Dick was born on December 4, 1936 in Canton, PA, son of the late James W. and Ruby O. (Ross) Kenyon. He attended Troy High School. Dick was a farmer, truck driver, and school van driver for Trojan Transport. He enjoyed roller skating, square dancing, playing cards and marbles, going for walks, telling stories, and mowing the lawn. Dick was an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues at Terrace Lanes, and was inducted into the Troy Bowling Hall of Fame in 2016.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Shirley, his children: Jeffery Kenyon of Troy, Joey (Penny) Kenyon of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, Jody (Angie) Kenyon of East Troy, PA, and Janet (Calvin) Crandle of Troy, his grandchildren: Marsha (Darian) Weaver, Eric (Greta) Kenyon, Jason Kenyon, Logan (Melyce) Kenyon, Lanaya (Abe) Storrs, Tyler and Cody Crandle, his great grandchildren: Nicholas and Bridgette Weaver, Aubree and Delaney Kenyon, Hunter and Haylee Kenyon, Adelynn Kenyon, his brother Ronald (Rhea) Kenyon, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Joan and Gene Jackson, along with several nieces, nephews, and special cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ralph Kenyon, an infant sister, and his daughter-in-law Renee’ Kenyon.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of Dick’s family with his son, Pastor Jody Kenyon officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dick’s memory to the First Baptist Church of Troy 579 Canton St. Troy, PA 16947 or to the Leona United Methodist Church c/o Curt Tofts, 1768 Leona Rd, Troy, PA 16947.
