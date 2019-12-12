Jack A. Hagadorn, age 62, formerly of Towanda, passed away at his brother’s home in Wyalusing on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 after a long and courageously fought battle of lung and bone cancer.
He was born in Towanda, on April 27, 1957, the son of the late John S. (October 2019) and Catherine L. (Bennett) Hagadorn (November 2019). Jack attended Towanda High School where he was a graduate of the class of 1976.
Jack lived in Coral Springs, Florida, for 10 years where he was an electrician. He moved back to Bradford County in 1988 and became employed with the Towanda Area School District as the head custodian at the Towanda Elementary School. Jack was an extremely hard worker and loved his job at the school. He took such pride in what he did and loved going in to work every day.
Jack is survived by his wife, Diane G. (Gates) Hagadorn of Waverly, New York; his daughter, Elizabeth Hagadorn, also of Waverly; his brother, Robert Hagadorn and his wife, Cathy, of Wyalusing; his sister, Cheryl Davidson, of South Lake, Texas; his sister-in-law, Sally Hagadorn of Gillett; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death his brother, William Hagadorn.
A celebration of life for Jack will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Riverstone Inn & Restaurant, 47 Leisure Drive, Towanda.
The Hagadorn family would like to give a very special thanks to Guthrie Hospice during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack’s name to the Towanda Girls Soccer Booster Club and can be sent to the Towanda High School, 1 High School Dr., Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
