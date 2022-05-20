Jack Baggot-Guise, 87, of Towanda, PA passed away May 9, 2022 at his home.
Jack was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 18, 1934, the son of John A. Baggot and Helen Paden Baggot.
He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed as a computer programmer for many years.
Surviving are his children, Lisa Maxwell, James Baggot, Grace Baggot, stepchildren, Caitlyn McNamara Mossberg and Sean McNamara, and his sister, Carol Guttilla.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
