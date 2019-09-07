On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, Jack Camp passed away at the Sayre Health Care Center after a brief illness. He was 91 years young.
Jack was born Nov. 15, 1927 in Endicott, New York to Lee and Grace (Kennedy) Camp.
He attended UE High School and spent two years in the army at Fort Collins, Colorado where he learned to ski. He then earned a BS degree in psychology from St. Lawrence University.
Jack was an executive salesman at IBM for more than 20 years and dabbled in acting with Elmira Little Theater. He also worked for Hugh Johnson, and then had his own brokerage firm at the Owego Treadway and read the stock market report daily on the radio.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife Carol in 2008 who shared his passion for travel and tennis. Jack was widely known as “Camp the Champ,” alluding to his skill and love for tennis, which he played until age 90. Likewise, he loved baseball and football and was a fan of the Yankees and the Patriots.
Jack was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing books & history with his grandson Bryn. He also loved storytelling, especially the one about his 4x-great-grandfather, Job Camp, who founded Camptown, in 1796, for which Stephen Foster wrote the popular folk song “Camptown Races.”
Jack was best known for his brilliant sense of humor and lighthearted personality. Always cheerful with intelligent upbeat positivity, he will be remembered for his enthusiastic attitude and open mindedness.
Jack is survived by two children, Sandra Bennett, Kingsley and Steven Camp, Dublin, Virginia; two grandchildren, Bryn Dunham, Wellsboro and Barbara Gall, Osceola; and two great-granddaughters, Alison (Ali) Dunham, age eight, and Meghan (Meg) Dunham, age three, both of Wellsboro.
He will be sadly missed by his many friends, especially by Bill and Karen Friedenberg of Milan, who spent a great deal of time and energy caring for him in the last chapter of his life.
Friends and family will have a celebration of life at 1 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 7, at Tomosso’s, 398 County Road 60, Waverly, New York.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted for Happy Tails Animal Shelter, 500 Cemetery Road, Towanda PA 18848, Att.: Karen Friedenberg.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com).
