Jack Huffman, Jr., 97, former long-time and well-known resident of Canton Township, was called home to his Lord and Savior early Sunday morning December 18, 2022, while in the loving and attentive care of the Twin Oaks Personal Care Home in Granville Summit.
On February 14, 1925, Jack Jr. was born in Norma, TN; he was the second of three children to the late Jack and Edith (Bennett) Huffman. At the age of five, his family moved to Masten, in Lycoming County where Jack began his schooling. In 1936, the family relocated to the Canton area where his family purchased a dairy farm in Granville Township. Jack began the fifth grade in Windfall’s two room schoolhouse eventually attending Troy High School to study Agriculture. During his junior year, Jack enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and returned to Troy his senior year to finish school. He was eventually sent to Texas, where he trained to be an electrical systems mechanic on the B-17 airplane, and then to Illinois to work on the B-24’s. Jack was deployed to Foggia, Italy and was a proud member of the Army’s 15th Air Force 87th Depot Repair Squadron where he earned the rank of Corporal. When the war in Europe ended, he was sent to Calcutta, India where he served until Japan surrendered and the troops were sent home. Following WWII, he came back to Bradford County to find his dad had sold the dairy farm and purchased a store in East Canton. Jack decided to go to Ryder College in NJ to earn a two-year degree in business. On November 29, 1946, he married the love of his life the former Jean Castle. They were married in a log cabin that Jean’s father built for her near the Castle Farm in William’s Hollow. Shortly thereafter, the young couple acquired the East Canton General Store and saw to its daily operations for nearly 25 years. Later in 1965, Mr. Huffman was appointed Justice of the Peace, and court was often held in their living room above the store. For many years, Jack served as a dedicated Judge for Bradford County until his retirement in 1988.He was a man of faith and was an active member of the East Canton United Methodist Church. He truly enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and assisting Game Warden Bill Bower with the Pennsylvania Game Commission. He and Jean were avid square dancers and were members of the “Grand Paraders”. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the United States whenever the opportunity arose and were blessed with having visited all but four states. Jack and Jean were winter snowbirds and traveled to Inverness, FL to spend the winter months.
Surviving Jack are his two children, Connie (Carmen) Venezia of Towanda, Dale (Deborah) Huffman of Leesburg, FL, daughter-in-law, Nellierae Huffman of Tavares, FL, eight grandchildren, Cathy (Dr. Ryan) Napp of Towanda; Dr. Andrew (Julie) Venezia of Dickson City, PA; Denise (Corey) Shrader of York, PA, Brian (Jamie) Huffman of Canton, Emily Huffman of Canton, David B Huffman of Stewartville, NJ, Korena (Doug Miner) Monoski of Eustis, FL, and Dr. Aimee (Tim) Raup of Rockledge, FL, several great-grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Jack was predeceased by Jean his beloved wife of 73 years, his oldest son, David R Huffman, a brother, Charles (Marion) Huffman, a sister, Marion (Rosa) Wilcox, brother-in-law, Charles E. (Marrian) Castle and two sisters-in-law, Alma (Albert) Duda and Dorothy (Gordon) Schanbacher.
Mr. Huffman’s family invites friends to call 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. The funeral service to celebrate Jack’s life will follow at 12 p.m. with military honors accorded at the funeral home. Burial will be held in the East Canton Cemetery, Canton Township. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
