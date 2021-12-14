Jack Kendall, age 85, of Troy, PA passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021. A 1954 graduate of Troy High School, Jack worked at F. P. Case and Sons until he purchased the business, and it became Kendall’s Promart. In his retirement Jack was often found on the golf course trying to outplay the family and friends he enjoyed so much.
He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Mae Kendall, five older brothers, son-in-law Buddy Bridges, and step-daughter Robin Buchler.
Jack is survived by his wife Nelda Anderson Kendall, daughter Terry Bridges, son Jay (Mary) Kendall, step-son Brett (Carol) Buchler, ten grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
