Jack Remsnyder, of Westminster, Colorado, formerly of Towanda, passed away on May 22, 2021.
Jack graduated from Towanda High School with the Class of 1969. He was a friend to everyone. There wasn’t anyone that didn’t like him or anyone that he didn’t like. Jack had a gift for making you laugh and putting a smile on your face. Sometimes you might miss your next appointment if you started a conversation with him — he loved to talk — and if you had a dog, God help you!
Golf was his passion and the grounds to which he and his wife, Toni, made so many of the great friends they had. Jack’s probably remembered for the phrase, “I got it figured out,” referring to his golf swing. Dates he never forgot: the TCC Invitational, Bear Camp, the first day of Buck Season and June 6, Kurti Foster’s birthday.
Jack is survived by his wife, Toni Remsnyder; daughter, Amy Knott; granddaughter, Sarah Moravec; and grandson, Zane Neubert.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their heartfelt sympathy. Jack is, and will always be, greatly missed.
