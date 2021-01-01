Jacob “Jake” M. Malone, 32, of Shunk, formerly of Canton, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020. Jake Matthew was born on Oct. 1, 1988 in Sayre, to Mark and Roxanne (Schultz) Malone. He attended Canton Area Schools and in 2007 he entered and proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Iraq War. Jake was employed by Wheeland Lumber in Liberty. Jake married the former Laura Gorrell in Shunk, together they shared 10 years prior to marriage on Oct. 12, 2019.
Jake was a tender-hearted individual. His caring and compassionate demeanor touched the lives of many. He was known to be a jokester and loved to kid around. Jake was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and riding four wheelers on his property. He was also a member of the NRA.
Surviving Jake are his wife; Laura Malone of Shunk, parents; Mark and Roxanne Malone of Canton, grandparents, Roger and Joyce Schultz of Blossburg, sisters; Mary (Nick) Smith and Ruth (Todd) Bastion both of E. Troy, Jennifer Malone (Mike Rhoads) of Lincoln Falls, nieces and nephews; Amanda, Summer, Ashtin, Brett, Nevaeh, Dawson and Channing, great nephew; Aidyn as well as several aunts, uncle and cousins, canine companions; Kimber and Jack and feline friends; Lucian, Selene and Shadow.
Jake was predeceased by grandparents; Robert and Betty Malone.
Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 12-1 p.m. at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Will Strunk officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. Burial will follow in Beech Flats Cemetery with Military honors accorded. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
