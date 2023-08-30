Jacob L. “Jake” Beatty, 80, of Milan, PA, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born on March 4, 1943, in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Jacob E. and Virginia (Bailey) Beatty.
Jake was a Veteran of the US Navy. He was employed with the Lehigh Valley Railroad, Conrail, Norfolk and Southern Railroad for over 40 years prior to retiring. Jake was a Lifetime Member of the Sayre Fire Department for over 60 years. He served as a part of the Fire Police and was very active until his health prohibited him from continuing.
Jake loved his family and spending time with them. He was a die-hard NY Yankee fan. Jake loved fishing, especially for catfish and hunting. He loved his cat, Baby Girl, and enjoyed just sitting with her on his lap.
He is predeceased by his wife N. Carol (Eiffert) Beatty and daughters April Beatty and Dianna G. Ink, and several siblings.
Jake is survived by his children Kathleen (David Crossett) May of Ulster, PA, Jacob M. Beatty of Milan, PA, Tammy Szlasa of Wyalusing, PA, and Judy Gardner of Wyalusing, PA, grandchildren Jesse (Mariah), Alicia, David, Keshon, and Leonice, and great-grandchildren Zackery, Natalie, Madeline, and Elias, a special sister Colleen, many other siblings, brother-in-law Danny, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 11am-12pm at the Lowery-urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the funeral home at 12pm.
Burial will follow in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA.
