Jacqueline Jean Holland, 68, of Liberty Corners, PA passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Jacqueline was born in Philadelphia, PA on May 5, 1953, the daughter of George W. Ditsche Jr. and Lenora Young Ditsche. Jacqueline served as a police officer with the City of Philadelphia Police Department for 17 years, retiring to Liberty Corners, PA in 2006. Jacqueline’s “number one hobbie” was her love and devotion for her husband Richard, and the couple traveled in their RV across America visiting 48 states. Jacqueline enjoyed cooking, canning, and sewing. She was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, the Fraternal Order of Police Chapter 5, Philadelphia, and the Sons and Daughters of Italy, Philadelphia. Jacqueline is survived by her husband that was deeply in Love with her, Richard C. Holland Sr., daughter, Jennifer Anderson of Towanda, son, Richard Holland Jr. (Cathleen) of Philadelphia, 12 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters, and sisters, Christine, Geraldine, and Kathleen.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor of Saints Peter and Paul Church, Towanda, officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions please be directed to https://gofund.me/704268c8 .
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.