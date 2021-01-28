Jadon Mitchell Allen, 19, of East Smithfield, died Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021 following a motor vehicle accident in Wyalusing Township, PA. Jadon was born in Towanda, PA on Feb. 23, 2001 a son of Joy Savercool Allen and Gerald Allen. He attended Athens Area High School. Jadon was formerly employed by Pizza Hut in Sayre and as a security guard for EM1 Services. Jadon loved his family and was a friend to all. Jadon enjoyed listening to music, writing music and poetry, drawing, sculpting with clay and tattoos. Jadon is survived by his infant son, Aidan Niklaus, mother, Joy Allen, father and step-mother, Gerald and Amanda Allen, brothers, Josiah and Tyler Allen, sister, Shaylee Spencer, brother-in-law, David Spencer, niece, Rhiley Spencer, nephews, Ryker Spencer, Anthony Allen, grandparents, Patrick and Dody Savercool, Aleida Bryerton, Linda and Rufus Allen, David and Linda McDonald and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Contributions in assistance to Jadon’s Family may be directed to the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
