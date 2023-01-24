James Alan Mullendore, 90, a resident of Westminster Woods, Huntingdon, since September, 2014, and formerly of Towanda, PA, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at The Oaks at Westminster Woods, Huntingdon. Born December 6, 1932 in Greenwood, WI, he was a son of the late Gaylord I. and Mabel (Ewing) Mullendore. He was united in marriage to the former Nancy Walrath on June 30, 1962, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Gouverneur, NY, by the Reverend C. Carriss. Mrs. Mullendore preceded him in death on March 9, 2016.
He is survived by three children, Eric Jon Mullendore of Chicago, IL, Curt James Mullendore of Philadelphia, and Heidi Lyn Mullendore of Altoona; a granddaughter, Charlotte Boyle of Altoona; and a step-sister, Gail Mullendore of Sturgeon Bay, WI. He was preceded in death by a son, Chris Andrew Mullendore in 2007, as well as, two brothers and two sisters.
Dr. Mullendore was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Towanda, PA.
He was a member of the French Asylum in Towanda, serving on the Board of Directors for 25 years and as president for seven years.
He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1954 and his Master of Science degree in 1955 in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. In 1961, he received his PhD from the University of Illinois.
Dr. Mullendore was employed for 30 years by GTE Sylvania Inc., Towanda, PA, retiring as head of metals research.
Through his engineering and research, Dr. Mullendore had 12 patents related to Tungsten and Tungsten Alloy Applications. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and watching and collecting old movies.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no viewing, visitation or service. Private interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in remembrance of James Alan Mullendore may be made to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the First Presbyterian Church, 5 Court St., Towanda, PA 18848.
To sign an online guest book and express condolences, visit www.johnbbrownfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the John B. Brown Funeral Home, 417 Washington St., Huntingdon, PA 16652
