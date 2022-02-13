James Alvin Stretch, Sr. 90, of Sullivan Terrace, Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully February 9, 2022 at the Guthrie Troy Hospital, following a short illness.
Jim was born July 1, 1931, in San Pedro, CA, the son of Lucille Tossey Stretch and James Jesse Stretch. He lived in California for nearly fifty years, before coming to northeastern PA to live for 16 years, then on to Utah for over 20 years, and finally returning to Pennsylvania five years ago. Jim was best known as a hard-working and loving father and grandfather, with a great sense of humor and a keen wit, a love of old time country music, his many pets and wildlife, and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jim spent most of his adult life working as a Civil Construction Inspector, after serving in the US Army from 1948-1953. He received his Associate Degree from Compton College, utilizing the GI Bill, and continued over time to take courses and become self- taught in civil construction and engineering. In California, he started as a laborer at Union Oil Co., and went on to other positions at US Steel Corp, Kaiser Steel Co., and Soule Steel Co., moving up into supervisory positions. His final job there was as a Los Angeles County Dam Inspector for flood control projects. In Pennsylvania he was a PA Highway and Bridge Inspector and then an Inspector for reclamation projects with the PA Bureau of Abandoned mines. His last place of employment was with Kewitt Construction, in Salt Lake City, UT. For a few years, he also partnered with his son, Norm, in northeastern PA in building construction.
Upon his return to Pennsylvania, Jim took up residence at the Sullivan Terrace. There he leaves behind a very special friend, Laurell Cobb, and many other dear friends, in this caring community, who helped him through the last part of his journey, along with his steadfast caregiver and son, Norm. Being a lifelong Roman Catholic, Jim continued reciting his prayers daily, and took special comfort in his prayers asking Virgin Mary to join him in his requests to God. He also enjoyed reading the Bible with his name engraved, from his son, Dan.
In Dushore, Jim sort of became known as the birdman at the Terrace, and fed the birds daily and enjoyed all of the wildlife he saw at his back window. He also was a great caregiver and companion to Tiger, his cat. Throughout this time Jim continued to enjoy playing Sudoku, and singing and playing old time county on his guitar, and also listening to it at an elevated volume. During his first time in Pennsylvania, Jim resided in Camptown, and enjoyed making music with Pete Vinson. Jim also has two ex-wives Dixie Jost Stretch and Donna Lynn Stretch, with whom he raised his eight children.
Jim was very proud of his family, and loved seeing and hearing from his children and grandchildren. Surviving children are Donna (James) Laiche, Bette Caskey, Norm (Fran) Stretch, Dan (Elaine) Stretch, Marga (Joe) Draper, Jim Stretch Jr., and Francesca (Shaun) Murphy. He was predeceased by his daughter, Yvette Stretch; son-in-law, James Caskey; and daughter-in-law, Melody Stretch. He was also predeceased by his sisters: Jean O’Daniell, Mary Williams, and Betty Callan.
Jim’s grandchildren are: Lena Scaramuzzo, Andi Caskey, Noah Stretch, Justin Stretch, Charles Stretch, Joe Stretch, Mary Stretch, Tobias Stretch, Hannah Stretch, Nicholas Stretch, Alyssa Magee, Audrie Stretch, Amanda Ford, Brittney Ford, Dustin Schmieg, Derek Schmieg, Stephen Schmieg, Kyle Schmieg, Donley Stretch, Nick Stretch, Kaily Stretch, Mallory Murphy, Braden Murphy, and Owen Murphy. Jim was predeceased by grandchildren, Heidi Astill and Carson Murphy.
Jim’s great grandchildren are Morgan Shuhart, Mason Shuhart, Joshua Orterry, Sydnee Santander, Audra Santander, Aarron Watson, James Watson, Elissa Hemme, Abby Stretch, Owen Stretch, Eliana Stretch, Lavinia Stretch, Andrew Stretch, Bentley Stretch, Noah Stretch, Emma Stretch, Audrie Magee, Zeegan Magee, Georgianna Schmieg, Ronan Schmieg, and Addeline Astill . He was also predeceased by one great grandchild, Caeyla Orterry. Jim also has one great-great grandchild, Emelia Hemme.
The family of Jim Stretch will always remember the kindness of Jim’s neighbors and staff at the Sullivan Terrace, his weekly caregiver Wendy Meehan, as well as the compassion and caring staff at Guthrie Troy Hospital, during his final days.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.