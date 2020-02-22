James B. Decker, 65, of Sayre passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor, Troy. Jim was born on Oct. 3, 1954 a son of Yoanne and Roy Chamberlain. Jim loved to travel and did often with his family and friends. Jim was formerly employed at Rynone Industries and Hancor and Valley Taxi. Jim enjoyed woodworking and wood crafting. Camping, fishing hunting with James Jr., along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends of his children.
Jim was predeceased by mother, Yoanne Chamberlain, Roy Chamberlain and Brownel Peake and father-in-law, Nelson Frisbie Sept. 27, 2019.
Jim is survived by his wife, Becky (Frisbie) of Milan; son James Jr. and wife, Courtney Smales and much loved little buddy, grandson, Barkley; daughter, Melissa of Milan son, Jordan of Milan; sisters, Je’anine and husband, Don Ellingwood of Waverly, Tylene and husband, Roy Rogers of Nichols; brothers, Mike and wife Lisa (Frisbie) Peake of Sayre, Fred Peake of Sayre; longtime friend, Elizabeth Umber of Waverly; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of Jim’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church, 104 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810, with Pastor Chris Gray officiating. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting his guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
