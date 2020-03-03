James B. Owen, 78, of Wyalusing passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Bradford County Manor, Troy, Pennsylvania. He was born on March 16, 1941, a son of the late Lee and Frances Owen. Jim was a lifelong dairy farmer, owning and operating the Owen Farm in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. He also enjoyed spending time with his nephews and loved music and playing guitar.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Lee and Frances Owen, and a niece, Nancy Blankenship.
Jim is survived by sisters, Juanita Welker of Pennsylvania, Marianne and Frank Blankenship of Maryland, Shirley and John Klug of Nebraska; nephews, Barry Blankenship, Scott Blankenship, Steven Blankenship, Kevin Klug and Mike Klug; many great friends.
All services will be private at the request of the family. Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, Pennsylvania.
