James D. Avants, 67, beloved husband of Connie (Ameigh) Avants, of Columbia Cross Roads, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022.
The family will receive friends’ noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 6, 2022 followed by a service to celebrate Jim’s life at 2 p.m. at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. Burial will be private.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jim’s name to the American Cancer Society. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.