James D. “Jim” Avants, 67, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away at his residence on Monday, August 1, 2022. James Dale was born on July 24,1955, a son of the late James H. and Beatrice (Woodward) Avants. He attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1973. On June 30, 1984, Jim married his soulmate, the former Connie Ameigh at their home in Columbia Cross Roads. Together they shared 38 years of loving marriage. Jim owned and operated J & J Collison repair for several years. A hard worker his whole life he could always be found working in his garage, something he truly enjoyed. Jim was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Troy.
Jim had a passion for classic cars, classic rock and classic country music. He played guitar and sang in several local bands including Steel Sun and Night Flight. Jim was known for his sense of humor and cracking jokes. He had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking to people. When you would leave his house, there was never one goodbye. He would walk you to your car and follow you down the driveway while you were leaving. Most important to Jim was his family and the times he spent with them, especially his grandchildren.
Surviving is his wife; Connie Avants, a son; James (Lynsey) Avants, daughters; Jody Matthews (Thomas Krise) and Jennifer (Dave) Gilbert, stepchildren; Jeff (Jennifer) Packard, Marcy (Bryan) Packard and Wendy (Curt) Spalding, grandchildren; Byron and Brendan Matthews, Evan and Layla Avants, Dane, Demetri, Lanaya and Lily Packard, Corrine Chilson, Madison Tice, Jake Randall, Blake and Tyler Spalding, Arica Jennings and Taylor, Trisha and Tara Gilbert, sisters; Glenda Fuller and June (Paul) Jackson, as well as several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Besides his parents Jim was predeceased by a brother; Timmy Avants Sr. and a brother -in-law; Bob Fuller.
The family will receive friends’ noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022 followed by a service to celebrate Jim’s life at 2 p.m. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, Pa 17724. The family requests, if you own a classic car or motorcycle that you drive it to the service to honor the love that Jim had for classic automobiles. Please share memories of Jim and condolences to the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
