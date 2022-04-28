James D. “Jimmy” Harkness Jr., 54, of Wysox, PA passed away Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. “Jimmy” as he was known by his family and friends was born May 2, 1967, in Troy, PA. He was employed by Cargill in Wyalusing, PA until declining health no longer permitted him to continue.
Jimmy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, bonfires, fishing, bowling, attending auctions, and diamond painting.
Surviving are his children, Jesika Harkness (David Gardner) of Bluefield, WV, Jodi (Danny) Wolfrod of Wysox, Jami (Tim) Mitchell of Pocahontas, WV, and Jameson Harkness of Towanda, grandchildren, Tyson David Gardner, Reese Cobain Gardner, Liam Mitchell, Aryan Mitchell, and Sadie Mitchell, his father and stepmother, James D. Harkness Sr. and Patricia Harkness of Orwell, brothers, Robert Harkness and wife Tammy of Standing Stone, John Harkness and wife Becky of North Orwell, half-sister, Dawn Childress of Wysox, stepbrothers, James Leighton (Diane Dexter) of Wysox, Tim (Tammy) Leighton of LeRaysville, Jeff (Shelly) Leighton of LeRaysville, stepsisters, Tina (David) Comstock of Wysox, Lisa Bishop (Mike Goodenow) of Chester, SC, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jimmy was predeceased by his mother, Nellie Ann Strope Soulsby on April 12, 2013, stepfather, Thomas H. Soulsby Jr. on January 26, 2003, stepsister, Robin Manuel, and stepbrother, John Strope. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
