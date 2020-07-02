James D. Otten, age 77, of Dallas, Pennsylvania (formerly of Terry Township) passed away on Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1942 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, and was raised in Terry Township. He was the son of the late Leon and Pearl Sick Otten.
James was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1960. He served his country in the United States Army and was stationed overseas for part of his deployment. Following his military service, he operated the Otten Family Farm. After moving to Dallas, Pennsylvania, he became a member of the Grace Community Church and enjoyed attending church with his friend, Mary Shields.
James is survived by his siblings, Paul (Gladys) Otten, Alice (Robert) Allis, Ethel Otten, Helen (Herbert) Williams, Morris (Alice) Otten, and Gene (Glenda) Otten, as well as several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, Doris Otten, Arlene Otten, and Charlotte (David) Uhouse.
A private funeral service will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home in Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Interment will take place at the Forkston Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in James’ name to the Hunts for Healing, 3 Coburn Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.