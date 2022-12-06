James D. Phinney, 89, of Troy, PA, passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born on October 10, 1933 in Canton, PA, son of the late Ronald D. Phinney and Elsie A. (Darrow) Phinney. Jim was a member of the Troy Area High School graduating class of 1951. He was employed in painting and carpentry work with his father prior to his enlistment into the United States Air Force in 1954. He served his country while being stationed in Tokyo, Okinawa, Philippines, Korea, Wake Island, and Hawaii. After returning home from the military he attended Williamsport Area Community College. Upon graduating college he was hired as a jet mechanic at Mohawk Airlines in Oneida, NY for several years. From there he landed in Miami, FL working at Eastern Airlines until he retired and moved back to the family farm.
Jim is predeceased by his parents Ronald D. Phinney and Elsie A. (Darrow) Phinney, sisters Patricia E. Serfas and R. Ailene Bradley, and brother-in-law Dean Bradley. He is survived by brother-in-law Lewis Serfas, nieces Tamie (Sean) Esaias, Paula (Jeff) Cooke, Brenda Conklin, Yovonka McCrainie, nephew Raymond Bradley. Grand nieces and nephews Brian (Christi) Wheaton, James Kilmer, Dakota Cooke, Brittany Conklin, Kyle (Kendall) McCranie, Paige and Charlotte Bradley. As well as several great grand nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his childhood sweetheart Janice Wright, her children Duane, Kathy, Mark, her grandchildren, as well as many close friends.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00-2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA. The funeral service to honor Jim’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 10th at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Windfall Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl 17 Chicago, IL 60601.
