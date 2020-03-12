James D. Renzo, 87, of Troy, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. James Doss was born Dec. 28, 1932 in Williamsport to the late Martin and Mollie (Barnett) Renzo. On Sept. 22, 1956 he married the love of his life the former Marjorie J. Wilcox. They shared nearly 60 wonderful years together and were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Jim was a graduate of Sullivan County High School formerly located in Estella. In his earlier years, Jim worked throughout the area alongside his father as a logger. During that time, they worked hard under dangerous conditions and used horses to pull logs off the mountains. Later, he was employed by Eighmey Buick in Troy as a talented mechanic for over 25 years until his retirement. Jim’s utmost importance in life was his family and the times they shared together. A favorite pastime was playing cards, especially gin and poker.
In addition to his parents and wife, Marjorie who passed on July 31, 2016, Jim was preceded in death by two sons, John Martin Renzo and Jeffery Allen Renzo; sisters, Rose Daly and Anne Wilcox; brothers, John, Martin and Frank Renzo; brothers-in-law, Leon Stranger, Norman Wilcox and James Daly and sisters-in-law, Joann Renzo, Margaret Vandergrift and Betty Stranger. Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Michael) Ayers of Columbia Cross Roads; a son, Joseph (Bernita) Renzo of Canton; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Betty (Paul) Addsett of Orlando, Florida; sisters-in-law, Joyce (Jim) Maloney of Wetona, Tressa Wells of Athens and Jerri (Jim) Wilcox of East Smithfield; a brother-in-law, John (Sheila) Wilcox of Mt. Pisgah; several nieces, nephews, cousins, many dear friends and neighbors.
Maintaining to Jim’s wishes a private service for a life well lived will be held at the convenience of the family. Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, is assisting Mr. Renzo’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
