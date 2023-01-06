James D. Ziegler, 72, of Genesee, PA, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Born December 3, 1950, in Towanda, he was the son of Harry William and Eleanor Mae Williams Ziegler. On September 12, 1992, in Wellsburg, NY, he married the former Judith A. Cowburn, who survives. He was a 1968 graduate of Towanda Area High School, where he participated in football, track, and wrestling. A Vietnam Veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1970 – 1972. He was employed by Sylvania in Towanda. Moving to Potter County in 1981, he was employed by Dominion at the Ellisburg and Harrison stations. Jim was a member of Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 in Ulysses and Austin Memorial VFW Post #7810. Surviving besides his wife, Judy, are: two children, Christy (Chip) Soule of Genesee and Robert (Rachel) Brennan of Malta, NY; three grandchildren, Morgan (Briggs) Amidon, Cooper Soule, and Noelle Brennan; a great-granddaughter, Raylynn Amidon; a brother, William (Diane) Ziegler of Monroeton; two sisters, Suzy Clink of Ulster and Kay Knolles of Wyalusing; aunts and uncles; and was favorite “Uncle Jimmy” to his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Ziegler; and a sister, Sharon Bastian. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM. Rev. Cameron Cowburn will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 Auxiliary (for youth activities), P.O. Box 125, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at
Latest News
- High School Roundup: Trojans roll over Panthers
- James D. Ziegler, 72
- Nakita Jessica Winiavski, 33
- Ignatius “Iggy” Gavek, Jr., 93
- Tioga County, N.Y. man charged with murdering his mother
- Sayre man jailed after choking teenage boy
- Athens woman charged for assaulting man with knife
- Man damages door with baseball bat in Smithfield Township
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.