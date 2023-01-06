James D. Ziegler, 72, of Genesee, PA, died Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at his home. Born December 3, 1950, in Towanda, he was the son of Harry William and Eleanor Mae Williams Ziegler. On September 12, 1992, in Wellsburg, NY, he married the former Judith A. Cowburn, who survives. He was a 1968 graduate of Towanda Area High School, where he participated in football, track, and wrestling. A Vietnam Veteran, he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1970 – 1972. He was employed by Sylvania in Towanda. Moving to Potter County in 1981, he was employed by Dominion at the Ellisburg and Harrison stations. Jim was a member of Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 in Ulysses and Austin Memorial VFW Post #7810. Surviving besides his wife, Judy, are: two children, Christy (Chip) Soule of Genesee and Robert (Rachel) Brennan of Malta, NY; three grandchildren, Morgan (Briggs) Amidon, Cooper Soule, and Noelle Brennan; a great-granddaughter, Raylynn Amidon; a brother, William (Diane) Ziegler of Monroeton; two sisters, Suzy Clink of Ulster and Kay Knolles of Wyalusing; aunts and uncles; and was favorite “Uncle Jimmy” to his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gary Ziegler; and a sister, Sharon Bastian. Friends may call at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, PA on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 AM. Rev. Cameron Cowburn will officiate. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Carl E. Hyde American Legion Post #963 Auxiliary (for youth activities), P.O. Box 125, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.olneyfoust.com.

