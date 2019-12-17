James E. Crawford, 95, of Dushore, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at his home.
Born June 6, 1924 in Wilmot Township, he was a son of the late Warren and Leontine (Fenton) Crawford.
Jim served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After returning home from the war he held several jobs and would eventually retire from PennDOT. Following his retirement he continued to work odd jobs until the age of 90. He was truly a medical miracle.
An avid hunter and fisherman, Jim also enjoyed singing, often changing the words unexpectedly to make people laugh. He was a religious and daily praying man, who is now with his loved ones in heaven.
Surviving are a daughter, Sharon A. Siciliano of Sayre; a step-daughter and caregiver, Susan Tomko of Dushore; a sister, Marilyn Stringham of Ridgeberry; four brothers, Gordon Crawford Sr. of New Albany, Donald Crawford of Tunkhannock, Erven Crawford of Evergreen, and Jesse Crawford of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Veronica Crawford, Shane Crawford, and Annette Siciliano; four great-grandchildren, Bryant Siciliano-Parker, Melissa Crawford, Gaige Parsons, and Paizley Parsons; four step-sons; two step-daughters; and several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his first wife of over 50 years, Arvilla Crawford; his second wife of over 10 years, Jeanie Crawford; two sons, Earl Crawford and Dale Crawford; two sisters, Mary Barber and Evelyn Shaffer; and four brothers, Clayton Crawford, Walter Crawford, Lewis Crawford Sr., and Lloyd Crawford.
A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Cemetery, Mildred, with Rev. Phyllis A. Pelletier officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Dushore.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccarythomas.com.
