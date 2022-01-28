James “Fred” Henson,
Time will not dim the face I love,
The voice I heard each day.
The many things you did for me,
In your own special way.
All my life I’ll miss you,
As the years come and go,
But in my heart I’ll keep you,
Because I love you so.
James E. “Fred” Henson, 68 of Canton, passed away on Friday January 21, 2022, in Albany New York, following a period of declining health. James Edward was born January 17, 1954, in Sayre to the late Louise (Max) Stowell and Henry Henson.
James attended Canton High School and then married the love of his life, the former Cindy Allen. Together they celebrated 46 years of loving marriage and raised four children, a daughter and three boys.
He was a CDL truck driver for Agway in Wysox for several years. Jim was the handiest of handymen, laborer of all trades and could truly fix just about anything he put his mind too. His enjoyment in life was going to the hunting cabin with the “guys”, (oh the stories to be told). Exploring the outside, hunting, fishing, tinkering on everything and anything to do with camping, especially with family and friends.
Jim and Cindy always enjoyed their times together whether it be, playing cards, watching TV or a good campfire, just to name a few.
In addition to his parents and stepfather, he was predeceased by sisters, Mary Louise and Patty Louise, two sisters-in-law, Darlene Henson, Dianna Miosi and brother-in-law Robert Hite.
James leaves behind his beloved wife Cindy, his children; Melanie, Matt (Danielle), Mark (Brandy) Henson all of Canton and Mike Henson of Roaring Branch, mother-in-law, Beverley Allen of Canton, four brothers, George (Carol) Claypool of Sayre, Tim (Nancy) Henson of Mansfield, Glenn Henson and Robert Patton both of Canton, two sisters, Barbara Hite of Ulster, Cindy West of Canton, nine grandchildren; Caleb, Katie, Emily, Renea, Nate, Tristen, Michaela, Mackenzie and Marissa, three great-grandchildren; Zoey, Autumn and Ellie, Extra special friends; Danny, Dianna, Bev, Joe, Jackie, Squeaker, Marty, Sarah and all of his Sunflower camping friends.
He will be tremendously missed by so many.
Due to the Covid pandemic, a memorial service to celebrate Fred’s life will be held and announced at a later date. Burial will be held at the family’s convenience in Beech Flats Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, consider memorial donations to the American Lung or American Heart Associations in James Henson’s loving memory.
Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is assisting family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with family by visiting, www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
