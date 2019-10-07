James E. Owen, 73, of Towanda, Pennsylvania, formerly of Spring Hill, passed away on Saturday morning, Oct. 5, 2019, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Memorial Hospital in Towanda.
James was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania, on July 15, 1946, the son of the late A. Floyd and Nellie M. Dickinson Owen. Growing up in the Silvara, Spring Hill area of Laceyville, he attended the Wyalusing High School. For many years, Jim was employed at Brungess Mill of Montrose, Pennsylvania; Whipple’s Lumber of Laceyville; PennDOT in Towanda; and in staff management at Proctor and Gamble, in Mehoopany, Pennsylvania.
In his spare time he enjoyed running the roads throughout Wyoming, Bradford and Susquehanna counties. Jim also enjoyed fishing, and going to yard sales, watching TV, and when he was able, to go on long walks. James loved nature, and made many comments about the sky, woods, the weather, wildlife and the changing of the seasons. James loved being surrounded by his family, and his whole world evolved around his son, Andy.
Surviving are: his son, Andy Owen, of Towanda; his sister and her husband, Linda and Richard Voda, of Laceyville; and his brother and his wife, Daryle “Woody” and Carol Owen of Laceyville; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jim is also survived by his step-children, Brad Carey of Laceyville; Brandon Carey, of Towanda; Jesse Carey of Ridgebury, Pennsylvania; and Douglas Carey, of Laceyville.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by seven brothers, Charles Owen, Harold Owen, John Owen, Paul Owen, Francis Owen, LaVerne Owen, Harry Owen and his four sisters, Helen Proof, Selma Owen, Shirley Owen and Beverly Sechrist.
Memorial services will be held at noon on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main St., Laceyville, with Rev. Charles Bishop of the Transue Community Church officiating. Interment will be in the Beaver Meadows Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of the service, Friday morning at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the Transue Community Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.