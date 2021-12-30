James Edward Clouse, age 58, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Camptown on Saturday morning, December 25, 2021.
James was born in Newton, NJ on August 8, 1963, the son of the late Gerald H. and Charlotte Hyatt Clouse. Growing up in the Wyalusing area, he attended Wyalusing Valley High School where he graduated with the class of 1981. He held several jobs around the area including working at Creekside Market in Camptown and serving as the bouncer at many local bars. Jim also worked as a security guard at Wyalusing Valley High School and served as the Custodial Engineer at Wyalusing Elementary School for many years.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and was a Lifetime Member of the Wild Turkey Federation and the NRA. The family farm was his whole life, spending countless hours maintaining it. James loved tinkering and working on his home and was also involved in many Adult Basketball Leagues around the area.
James is survived by his siblings, Terry Clouse (Carmen) of Marlboro, NY, Brian Clouse (Cindy Schmidt) of Rome, PA, and Marsha Vough (Greg) of Augusta, NJ; his sister-in-law, Vicki Clouse of Camptown, PA; his aunt, Pat Tulp of Media, PA; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Bruce Allen Clouse (d. July 6, 2010), and Gerald (Gerry) Clouse (d. August 20, 2020); and his niece, Tiffany Clouse (d. January 13, 2000).
A private service for James will be held on a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
Online condolences may be left at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
