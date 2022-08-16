Mr. James Edward Heckman, age 76, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Jim was born on February 19, 1946, in Towanda, PA, a son of the late Harry “Hank” and Lena Lafy Heckman. He graduated from the Towanda High School a member of the class of 1964. He then went on to honorably serve his country in the United States Army. He met the former Helena Jeanette Burgee in El Paso, Texas, and they later married on December 7, 1967, and they enjoyed 45 years of marriage before her passing on January 23, 2013.
Jim worked at the former GTE Sylvania and retired in 2004 after 36 years of service.
He was a proud member of the NRA.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and all the great outdoors had to offer, especially all the wildlife. Christmas was his favorite holiday and he enjoyed celebrating it all year round, especially watching his favorite movie, “The Christmas Story”. He was also a lifelong avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. However his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving: Two sons and daughters-in-law: Tim Heckman and Dawn Merklinger Ulster, PA; Chris Heckman Towanda, PA; Three daughters and sons-in-law: Tammy and Patrick Cunningham Portage, PA; Tarri Singleton Wyalusing, PA, Tina and Joe Bohon Belington, West VA; Special daughter-in-law: Nichole Heckman Tunkhannock, PA; Grandchildren: Michael, Daniel, Dana, Tina Marie, Autumn, TJ, Alicia, Jim Jr., Brian, and Sabrina. Great grandchildren: Brandie, Colin, Chase, Joanna, William, Ashlynn, Amelia, Lyla, Olivia, Ronald, Kyle, Cameron, Raven, Khloe, Samuel, Jaden, Tristen. Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Richard “Dick” and Sharon Heckman Milan, PA; John “Jack” & Marge Heckman North Towanda, PA; Sister-in-law: Oleta Sigley Rowlesburg, West VA; He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a sister, Janice Heckman Cole on April 28, 2017.
Private funeral services will be held at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA. Interment with military honors will follow in the Wyalusing Cemetery where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Helena.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Red Creek Wildlife Center, Inc., 300 Moon Hill Drive, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, in loving memory of James E. Heckman.
