“Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear.”
James Edward Smiley Sr., 59, of Wysox, PA passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Sayre Health Care Center in Athens Township PA. Jimmy was born February 21, 1962, at the Tioga General Hospital in Waverly, NY the loving son of Robert and Johnnie Grace Smiley. Jimmy was a kind person who loved fishing, music, his family and friends and always had a friendly smile on his face and a funny story to tell.
Jimmy was predeceased by his father, Robert Smiley, devoted and loving grandparents, Winifred and Charles Young with whom he shared many wonderful memories, maternal grandparents, Gerald and Grace Simmons and Mary Louise and Ollie Oscar Bunch
Jimmy is survived by his mother, Johnnie Grace Smiley of Orwell, son, James E. Smiley Jr. of Binghamton, NY, daughter, Amber Lynn Smiley of Orwell, brother, Robert Charles Smiley of Big Flats, NY, sisters, Cheri Bassett and husband Lynn of Wyalusing, Lori and James Buskirk of Rome, Jodi Phelan and John of Windham, Penni Smiley Maloney and Dennis of Rome, BobbiJo Smiley Bennett and Kyle of Towanda.
A Celebration of his life with friends and family will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
