James F. Collins, 80, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday January 2, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital In Sayre, Pa. , after a brief illness. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.
Latest News
- US bishops' rifts unlikely to ease after Benedict's death
- Athens swim sweeps Milton
- Guthrie welcomes New Year’s babies
- Towanda Borough receives law enforcement grant
- New state law provides automatic certification for campus police
- 3 key takeaways from Spotlight PA’s investigation of how a local government nearly collapsed after hiring Tamir Rice’s killer
- Route 199 reconstruction project continues in Sayre, Athens
- Today in History
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.