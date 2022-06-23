James Francis Gowin, 72, of Hope Mills, NC, went home to be with the Lord May 26, 2022, at his home peacefully following a long illness that led to a recent specialized heart and vascular surgery in Chapel Hill, NC.
Born December 1, 1949, in Sayre, PA, James was the son of the late William and Meriel (Evans) Gowin (Mountain Lake, PA). After graduating from Sayre Area High School, James then served proudly from 6/1967 to 6/1973 in the US Army, 82nd Air Borne Division, Fort Bragg, NC, and deployed twice to Vietnam. James distinguished service Included National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Master Parachutist Badge, Army Commendation Metal, Meritorious Unit Citation and Good Conduct Metals. After he completed his military service, James settled in Fayetteville, NC and purchased his own car dealership. Later in life Jim relocated to Myrtle Beach, SC with Dana. He was employed by Coastal-Cadillac, Inc. where he quickly became their top salesperson.
James loved life, he always had a sparkle in his eyes for a fast sporty car, he was an avid Nascar Fan, loyal to PA, he was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, enjoyed dancing and an occasional trip to the Casinos and let’s not forget how he loved Lance’s pineapple Burger. James also cherished the many years of summer vacations in NC and Myrtle Beach that he spent with his beloved sister Sandy.
James is survived by his very loving, dedicated, fiancé and soul mate Dana Lynn Horne and was looking forward to a June wedding, his dear long-time best friend of 38 years, Vickie Lynn Hall and good friend Lance Zadrozny (hammer, nails, tree pruner, food, you name he was always there for Jim).
James is survived by four sons and three daughters: James (Anna) of Brisbane Queen Land Australia, Janatte Virginia Beach, VA, Andrew (Danyelle) of Milwaukee OR, Daniel of Dallas, TX, Christopher (Amanda) of Fate, TX, Priscilla Allison (Jeff) of Wilmington, NC, April of Fayetteville NC. He also is survived by 12 grandchildren: Anthony, Nathan, Isacc, Elyssa, Lauren, Lindsey, Madison, Corey, Zachery, Khloe, Gaige, Evan, Jared, London and his little dog Bentley.
One of sixteen siblings, James was predeceased by brothers William (Billy), John, Richard and Thomas and sister Sandra (Gowin) Miller. James is currently survived by one living brother, nine living sisters, sister-in-law’s and brother-in-law’s, many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Burlington United Methodist Church, (Berwick Turnpike) Burlington, PA at on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at noon and interment immediately following at the Bradford County Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help cover final medical related expenses over the last couple of months would be appreciated and can be sent to: Dana Horne, 5775 Crenshaw Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.