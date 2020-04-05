James Gary Powers, 60, of Athens, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Gary was born on Sept. 10, 1959 in Towanda, Pennsylvania, the son of Sally and James “Jim” Powers of Wysox, Pennsylvania. Gary was a proud graduate of Towanda High School, class of 1978. Gary worked his whole life in the insulation industry and the last 20 years with KW Installations through these companies he made many friends at DuPont, Procter & Gamble and many other places right up until the end.
Gary was a compassionate and caring man and many were honored to call him a friend. He loved watching NASCAR, baseball, football, golf and all sports. Gary enjoyed bowling in a league for many years at the Towanda Bowling Alley. Gary spent most of his time with his family and friends. He enjoyed small vacation trips especially to arcades playing skee-ball and pin-ball machines. Gary enjoyed puzzles and playing cards with his family.
Gary was survived by his wife of 32 years Ruth A. (Biery) Powers; his daughter Julie Ann Powers and son-in-law Murve “Bobby” Powers of Athens, Pennsylvania; brother Donald Powers and sister-in-law Karen Powers of Apalachin, New York; sister Cheryl Vaughn and brother-in-law Mark Vaughn of Towanda, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Rose Powers of Wysox, Pennsylvania; mother-in-law, Rosemary Proctor of Sayre, Pennsylvania; father-in-law, Robert “Bob” Biery of Athens, Pennsylvania; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that were like family.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, James “Jim” Powers, Sally (Graham) Powers, and his brother, Michael Powers.
A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of the Robert Packer Hospital Oncology/Hematology department, Guthrie Hospice, and Denny Thomas of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service for his guidance and compassion during this difficult time.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Gary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com
